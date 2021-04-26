Site Plan for New School up for Approval by Kingsville Town Council

The site plan for Kingsville's new Junior Kindergarten (JK) through Grade 12 school is up for final approval Monday.

According to a report going before council, it's been nearly five years since the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) announced plans for a new combined elementary and secondary school in Kingsville.

The board approved its $48-million plan for the 138,000 sq.ft. school on Jasperson Lane near Kingsville Arena in February.

Mayor Nelson Santos says the town will now decide if it's ready to enter a site plan agreement with the board.

"To see these plans come forward is certainly a little bit closer for our community to see shovels in the ground and to see the studies and work the school board has been undertaking to get to this stage for the new JK through Grade 12 school," says Santos.

He says building the new school is a priority for the town.

"There's been generations of families that have a history with our local school system and the future is looking pretty bright for our community to see this type of investment," he says. "Every community relies on a balanced demographic and with youth and families in the population, the presence of a school is critical for the long term growth of the municipality as a whole."

The new school will replace Kingsville District High School, Jack Miner Public School and Kingsville Public School and is expected to be completed by September of 2023.

Final approval is still needed from the Ministry of Education before a request for tender can be sent out this spring.

Kingsville Town Council gets underway at 6 p.m. Monday.