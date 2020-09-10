Site Selection Magazine Recognizes Windsor-Essex

Site Selection Magazine has recognized Windsor-Essex.

The international publication has named the area, one of 20 locations in Canada best to invest in.

Windsor Essex Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Stephen MacKenzie says the recognition is positive news for the region.

He believes the recognition will help the region with future investments.

"It's the factors for investment," says MacKenzie. "It's the cost factors. It's the strength of your infrastructure and utilities. It's labour force and it's all the factors that it's our job to promote and it's certainly nice to have a third party validation so it certainly helps."

He says Site Selection Magazine is an industry standard in the investment field.

"To have Ontario ranked as the top province in Canada was great and then to have ourselves listed as one of the best places for investment was a tremendous shot in the arm for our region," says MacKenzie.

The magazine is recognized as the leading publication in corporate real estate, facility planning, location analysis and foreign direct investment.