SIU Called in After Break-In Suspect Injured in Leamington

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has been called in after a break and enter suspect was injured during an arrest in Leamington.

On Feb. 20, OPP were called to a business on Erie Street North just after 6 a.m. for a report of a break and enter.

Officers were able to locate and arrest the suspect nearby.

The accused was taken to hospital for an injury — as a result the SIU has invoked its mandate to investigate the incident.

A 29-year-old from Leamington is facing a long list of charges including break and enter, theft over $5,000 and resisting a peace officer.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates any interaction involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

