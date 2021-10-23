SIU called in after crash in Amherstburg

The Special Investigations Unit has evoked its mandate on a crash in Amherstburg that sent one person to hospital.

Windsor Police Service confirmed a truck collided with a pole in the 7000 block of Howard Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Police declined to comment further as the SIU has now taken the lead on the investigation.

Howard Avenue was closed between Alma Street and Texas Road while the SIU reconstructed the scene.

The extent of injuries are unknown.

The SIU investigates police actions resulting in serious injury, death, or allegations of sexual assault.