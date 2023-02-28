SIU called in after death of a man in Kingsville Tuesday morning

The province's Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Kingsville on Tuesday morning.

The Essex County OPP reported they responded to an incident this afternoon involving a submerged vehicle in Cedar Creek Inlet in Kingsville.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

According to a release from the SIU, preliminary information suggests that at approximately 9:30 a.m. the OPP were notified of a man in distress.

Officers pinged the man’s cellphone and located his vehicle in the area of Cedar Island Beach, and as the officer’s vehicle approached, the man drove into the water.

The SIU goes on to say officers attempted to rescue the man, but that he is presumed deceased and recovery efforts are underway.

Three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.