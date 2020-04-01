SIU called in after Leamington Break and Enter Arrest

The Special Investigations Unit has been called in after a break and enter arrest in Leamington.

Patrol officers were called to a business in the 200 block of Talbot Street West at 7 a.m. Thursday, according to OPP.

Police say employees confronted two alleged thieves, one person fled on foot, but staff managed to detain the other suspect until OPP arrived.

A 42-year-old Leamington man was arrested and charged with break and enter, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and resisting arrest.

According to police, the man was transported to an area hospital following the arrest for the treatment for undisclosed injuries.

The OPP then notified the SIU, which invoked its mandate to investigate injuries that may have been sustained during an arrest.

A second suspect remains outstanding and the investigation is ongoing, added OPP.