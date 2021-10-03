SIU clears Chatham-Kent Police following high speed chase in 2020

The province's Special Investigations Unit has cleared the Chatham-Kent Police Service following a high speed chase in 2020 that led to a woman suffering serious injuries.

In November 2020, an officer pursued a pickup truck as the male driver was to not associate with the female passenger.

The suspect led the officer on an 11-kilometre chase along Hwy 401 resulting in the truck crashing on the Kent Bridge Rd. off-ramp.

The female passenger was taken to hospital with fractures and ligament damage to her spine.

While the SIU recommends the officer should have discontinued the pursuit due to public safety, there are no reasonable grounds to believe the officer committed a criminal offence during the chase.