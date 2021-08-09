SIU Clears Chatham-Kent Police in Drowning Death

Chatham-Kent police have been cleared by the province's Special Investigations Unit following the drowning death of a 29-year-old man earlier this year.

On April 6, officers responded to Wallace St. in Wallaceburg for a report of a suspicious person.

When the police arrived, two suspects fled on foot and jumped into the Sydenham River — officers went into the water as well to assist.

One suspect managed to swim to safety, but the other disappeared under the water — his body was recovered the following day.

An investigation has determined the officers involved did not commit a criminal offence during the incident.

The SIU is called when there is a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault involving police.