SIU Clears Police After Man Sustains Broken Nose during Arrest

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has cleared Windsor Police Service (WPS) after a man was injured during an arrest earlier this year.

According to the ruling handed down on Thursday, officers were called to a home in on Lauzon Road for a report of glass being smashed nearby on March 18 at around 5:30 a.m.

Investigators say patrol officers located and arrested a 25-year-old man for breach of recognizance. The SIU says the man spit on an officer while handcuffed and hit his face after being taken to the ground by police.

He was later diagnosed with a fractured nose at Windsor Regional Hospital, according to the report.

The SIU says the investigation determined there are "no reasonable grounds" to show the officers committed a criminal offence during or after the arrest.

The SIU is a civilian law enforcement agency that investigates incidents involving an official where there has been death, serious injury, the discharge of a firearm at a person or an allegation of sexual assault.