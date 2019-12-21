SIU Clears Windsor Police after Man Injured During Arrest

The Special Investigations Unit has cleared the Windsor Police Service after a man was injured during an arrest.

Police arrested a 34-year-old man on outstanding warrants on Dec. 6.

According to the SIU, the man complained he wasn't feeling well and was taken to hospital.

The man then escaped custody at the hospital, but was quickly located an arrested by police.

Investigators say the man was returned to the hospital for treatment after sustaining injuries to his teeth.

The Interim Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino says he's satisfied the man's, "two upper front teeth broken horizontally at the mid-point — do not constitute a serious injury for purposes of the SIU's statutory mandate."

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.