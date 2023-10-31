SIU clears Windsor police in connection to death of an Amherstburg man

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has cleared Windsor police of any wrongdoing in connection to the death of a man during an investigation into a domestic dispute call.

On Jan. 17, 2023, officers were dispatched to a residence in Amherstburg following a call reporting that a woman had been attacked with a baseball bat by her husband.

According to the SIU, knocks, call-outs and phone calls by police went unanswered, and nothing was heard from inside the apartment.

Master keys failed to disengage the lock and when officers learned that the man had a rifle, they retreated to positions of cover.

When officers eventually entered the residence, they located the man, who had sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The 77-year-old man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

On his assessment of the evidence, SIU Director Joseph Martino determined there were no reasonable grounds to believe that any officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the man's death.

The SIU investigates interactions by police with the public that result in death, serious injury, sexual assault, and the discharge of a firearm at a person.