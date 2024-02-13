SIU clears Windsor police officer following fatal car accident in mid-October

The Special Investigations Unit has concluded an investigation following a fatal car accident in mid-October 2023.

In the early morning on October 15, a Windsor police officer saw a Dodge Charger go through a red light at the intersection of Park Street and Ouellette Avenue.

The officers tried to get the car to stop, but the Charger continued north on Ouellette, then went eastbound on Riverside Drive.

At the intersection of Riverside and Glengarry Avenue, the Charger went through a red light and hit a Chrysler mini-van before colliding with a Toyota SUV.

The Dodge Charger travelled at approximately 145 km/h as it approached the red light at the intersection, entering the intersection and hitting the minivan going about 88 km/h.

The driver of the Charger, a 17-year-old male and a backseat passenger, a 19-year-old man succumbed to their injuries, and a 48-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male were seriously injured in the collision.

Through investigation, it was determined there were no reasonable grounds to believe that an officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the collision.

The investigation is now closed.