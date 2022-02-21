SIU clears Windsor police officer of any wrongdoing in Amherstburg crash

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has cleared a Windsor police officer of any wrongdoing following a crash in Amherstburg.

On the evening of October 22, 2021, an off-duty officer alerted police after spotting a pick-up truck driving erratically going into oncoming traffic with its tailgate down and sparks flying off the vehicle.

Police were able to locate the truck in the 7000-block of Howard Ave a short time later and there was a brief pursuit.

The 28-year-old male driver of the truck then jumped or fell out of the vehicle suffering a head injury and broken bones.

The truck continued down the road entering a ditch and striking a utility pole.

An investigation by the SIU has found no reasonable grounds to believe the pursuing officer committed a criminal offence to cause the crash.

The SIU is called in following any police incident resulting in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm.