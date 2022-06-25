SIU clears Windsor police officer of wrongdoing following injuries to a 43-year-old man

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says a Windsor police officer is not at fault following serious injuries suffered by a 43-year-old man in February.

On Saturday, February 26 the officer made his way to a plaza parking lot on Dougall Avenue after hearing radio dispatches concerning a man allegedly yelling at customers in Walmart, and pointing a blow torch in the direction of a security officer.

According to the SIU, the man also entered a Baskin Robbins with what appeared to be a gun.

Following an attempt to arrest the man he fled from the officer and was chased on foot.

The officer caught up to the man and after a struggle, the officer punched him in the head leading to a broken nose and an orbital hematoma.

Despite the broken nose caused by force used by the officer, Director of the SIU Joseph Martino, has found no reasonable grounds to believe the officer committed a criminal offence.

The SIU is an arm's length agency of Ontario's Ministry of the Attorney General. They investigate events involving the police that have resulted in death, serious injury, or reports of sexual assault.

