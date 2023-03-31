SIU concludes investigation after Windsor Police officer discharged firearm at a man

The Special Investigations Unit has wrapped up an investigation after a Windsor Police Officer discharged a firearm at a man.

On December 1, 2022, Windsor Police responded to a home in the area of Lauzon Parkway and McHugh Street for a person in distress call.

After a period of negotiations, the 42-year-old man opened the front door of the residence.

There was an interaction, and one officer shot the man with a less-lethal projectile.

While the man was not seriously injured, the SIU was required to investigate because a firearm had been discharged.

SIU Director, Joseph Martino, has determined that there were no reasonable grounds to believe that the officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the incident.

There was no basis for proceeding with criminal charges in this case, and the file has been closed.