SIU concludes investigation into the shooting death of a 70-year-old man in Windsor

The Special Investigations Unit has concluded their investigation into the shooting death of a 70-year-old man in Windsor.

The Director of the SIU, Joseph Martino, has found no reasonable grounds to believe that a Windsor Police officer committed a criminal offence in connection with fatally shooting a 70-year-old man.

On August 15, 2022, a man was swinging a machete at vehicles in the intersection of Wyandotte Street and Ouellette Avenue.

Two officers on bicycles arrived and repeatedly ordered the man to drop the weapon.

The man continued to swing the machete before he hit a vehicle with the weapon and advanced towards the officers.

One officer discharged a taser at the man however he continued to approach the officers, and raised the machete above his head.

Another officer shot the man once, striking him in the stomach.

The man was handcuffed and transported to hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Director Martino says there are no reasonable grounds to believe that the officer reacted within the limits of the criminal law throughout his engagement with the man, and there was no basis for proceeding with charges in this case.

