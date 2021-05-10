SIU Concludes Investigation into Windsor Man's Death

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has closed its investigation into the death of a 26-year-old man last month in Windsor.

According to the SIU, first responders responded to a residence on Hall Avenue on April 12 after a woman reported that her boyfriend was in medical distress, and had apparently consumed a quantity of gasoline and medication.

A Windsor police officer was the first to arrive at the scene, started to perform CPR and was then relieved by attending firefighters. The SIU says paramedics soon arrived and took over the man,s care. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.