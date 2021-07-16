SIU Investigates after 'Less-Lethal Round' Used in Chatham-Kent Arrest

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in after police deployed a less-lethal round from a firearm in Chatham-Kent.

According to the release, officers attended a home on Webb Street around 9 p.m. Wednesday after a hang-up call to 9-1-1.

The SIU says police arrived to find a 41-year-old man outside the home and attempted to "negotiate with him during an interaction."

A controlled energy weapon was used followed by a "less-lethal round" from a firearm, according to the SIU.

The SIU defines a less-lethal round as a round "designed to debilitate, but not kill a target, such as rubber bullets."

Paramedics determined the man did not sustain any serious injuries on scene, but the SIU says its mandate was evoked as an officer had discharged a firearm at a person.

The SIU says the man is in custody, but did not disclose charges if any.

