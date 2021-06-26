SIU Investigates Crash in East Windsor

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in after a crash in east WIndsor, Ont. Thursday.

Windsor Police Service (WPS) , says an officer was "involved in an interaction with an individual operating a motorcycle" near Tourangeau Road near Tecumseh Road East around 4:30 p.m.

Police say the motorcycle was then "involved in a single motorvehicle collision" and the man driving the motorcycle was taken to hospital with undesclosed injuries.

A 49-year-old man from Windsor faces several charges including, failing to stop for a police officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehilce and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

The intersection of Tourangeau Road and Alice Street was taped off by WPS well into the afternoon Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529 or Crime Stoppers anonomously.

The SIU is a civilian investigative branch that handles police actions resulting in serious injury, death, or allegations of sexual assault.