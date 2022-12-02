SIU investigating after Windsor police officer discharges anti-riot weapon

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a Windsor Police Service officer discharged an Anti-Riot Weapon Enfield (ARWEN).

A release from the SIU says around 2:45 p.m. on Dec. 1, Windsor Police Service officers responded to a home in the area of Lauzon Parkway and McHugh Street for a person in distress call.

After a period of negotiations, the man opened the front door of the residence and there was an interaction.

The SIU says one office deployed his ARWEN at a 42-year-old man.

The man was struck and subsequently apprehended. He did not sustain any serious injury.

Three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

Although the man did not sustain any serious injury, the SIU’s mandate was invoked because a police officer discharged an ARWEN which is classified as a firearm.

Under the Special Investigations Unit Act, a firearm is defined as a barreled weapon from which any shot, bullet or other projectile can be discharged and that is capable of causing serious bodily injury or death to a person.