SIU investigating death of 80-year-old man in Amherstburg

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is investigating the death of a man in Amherstburg.

The SIU is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an 80-year-old man on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, shortly after 10 a.m., Windsor Police officers were dispatched to an apartment on Dalhousie Street for a domestic call.

The man would not answer the door, and officers obtained a warrant and entered the apartment.

The man was located with serious injuries and was transported to hospital where he later died.

Three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

The post-mortem is scheduled for January 18.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.