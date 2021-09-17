SIU investigating death of a Chatham man

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the death of a man who died in hospital after being arrested in Chatham.



The Special Investigations Unit says the 53-year-old was arrested Wednesday afternoon by the Chatham-Kent Police Service.



A release states police had been called to a convenience store on reports of "an unwanted man.''



Preliminary information from the SIU says the man was in distress and was first taken to the police station, then the hospital.



He was treated for serious injuries and died that evening.



Investigators are asking people with information or video evidence to contact them.