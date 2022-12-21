SIU investigating Kingsville crash

The province's Special Investigations Unit is looking for witnesses to a crash in Kingsville earlier this month.

The SIU says the driver of a vehicle, a 28-year old man, was fleeing from Ontario Provincial Police on December 10th on Highway 3 between Cameron Side Road and Marsh Road when the vehicle left the highway.

The man suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital.

Three investigators, one forensic investigator and one collision reconstructionist have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including dash cam footage, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php