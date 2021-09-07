SIU investigating police incident in Tilbury

The Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances around serious injuries suffered by a 62-year-old man after a Chatham-Kent police officer discharged a firearm over the weekend in Tilbury.

According to police, a little before 11 p.m. on Sunday, September 5, officers responded to a call about a man armed with guns at the intersection of Laurentia Drive and Rose Avenue in Tilbury.

They saw the man with a crowbar outside his residence on Laurentia Drive, and deployed their tasers at the man without success.

After that, an officer discharged his firearm and other officers then administered first aid until paramedics took over when they arrived, before taking the man to the hospital.

Four investigators and three forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials (police officers as well as special constables with the Niagara Parks Commission and peace officers with the Legislative Protective Service) that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.