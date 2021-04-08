SIU Launches Investigation after Body Recovered from Sydenham River

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a 29-year-old man in Wallaceburg.

On April 6 just after 6 p.m., Chatham-Kent police responded to Wallace and McDougal Streets for a report of suspicious activity.

According to the SIU, when officers arrived a man and woman fled the scene on foot with the man entering the Sydenham River. Officers and civilians attempted to save the man, but were unable to find him.

The following morning an emergency dive team located the man's body.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates police conduct where there has been a death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm at a person.