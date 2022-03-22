SIU seeks witnesses— Man injured after interaction with Windsor police officer

The Province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is looking for witnesses after an interaction between a Windsor Police Officer and a man resulted in injuries for the man.

They say the interaction happened around 3 p.m on February 26th in a parking lot near the Walmart on Dougall Avenue in the south end of the city.

There isn’t much information on the incident at the time, but the SIU says the man’s injuries are significant, and the agency is asking for anyone with information to contact them online.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that is called in to investigate any incident involving police and a member of the public that results in death, serious injury, or an allegation of sexual assault.