SIU terminates investigation in Windsor

The province's Special Investigations Unit has ended a probe in Windsor.

The SIU was called in on December 4, 2022 after an officer was sent to a residence on Parent Avenue for a report of a man in the area, in violation of a court order, who threatened to blow himself up.

The SIU says an officer deployed a Conducted Energy Weapon and sent his police dog at the man who was arrested.

The 36-year old suspect was taken to hospital for a dog bite injury to the right cheek that required 11 sutures.

However, stitches are not considered a serious injury in the SIU's mandate, leaving the group without cause to investigate so the file has been closed.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

