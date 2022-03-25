SIU: Windsor officers not guilty for injury during 2021 arrest

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says officers aren't at fault for a broken shin suffered by a man during his arrest.

The agency says Director of the SIU, Joseph Martino, has found no reasonable grounds to believe that two Windsor Police Service officers committed a criminal offence.

On November 25, 2021, officers were called to a residence on Elsmere Road for reports of the man making threats and displaying disruptive behaviour. The man resisted arrest and officers wrestled the man to the ground. He was apprehended under the Mental Health Act.

While Director Martino accepted that the man’s serious injury was caused by the takedown before his arrest, the SIU says he was not satisfied that his injury was due to any unlawful conduct by the officials involved.

The file has been closed, and a full director's report is available online.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency of Ontario’s Ministry of the Attorney General. They investigate events involving the police that have resulted in death, serious injury, or reports of sexual assault.