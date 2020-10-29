Six Additional Cases of COVID-19 Reported Thursday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Of the new cases, three are considered community acquired, one is travel related and two are still under investigation.

There are now 45 active cases in the region, no outbreaks in schools or long-term care or retirement homes and one outbreak remains at a workplace, in the food and beverage sector in Kingsville.

This region has seen 2,821 cases of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, 76 deaths and 2,700 cases resolved.