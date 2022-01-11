Six additional COVID-19 outbreaks listed in Windsor-Essex

Six more COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at area long-term care and retirement homes.

According to the health unit's website, outbreaks have been listed at Berkshire Care Centre, Banwell Gardens, Extendicare Southwood Lakes, Chartwell Leamington Retirement, Chartwell Royal Oak Long Term Care Residence and Franklin Gardens Long Term Care Home.

The health unit says there are four confirmed resident cases and four confirmed staff cases at Berkshire Care Centre and continues to confirm the number of cases at the other homes.

As of Tuesday morning, there are 17 long-term care/retirement home COVID-19 outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.