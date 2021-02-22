Six Businesses Charged Under Reopening Ontario Act

Six local businesses have been charged under the Reopening Ontario Act.

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit CEO Theresa Marentette says four restaurants and two personal service settings were charged over the weekend.

She says the restaurants were charged for exceeding red zone capacity limits.

"It's pretty clear maximum of 10 inside and four to a table," she says.

Marentette says the two personal service settings were charged for non compliance with masking requirements.

She adds it's important for businesses to follow public health safety measures.

"We're now needing to make sure there's compliance to keep our numbers low so we can vaccinate and prevent further community transmission and outbreaks," she says.

This past weekend was the first 'red zone weekend' in Windsor-Essex since early December.