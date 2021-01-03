Six Deaths and 215 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported Sunday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting six additional deaths along with 215 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

The latest to pass away are five people from long-term care homes and one from the community bringing the region's death toll to 151.

Of Sunday's new cases, 18 are outbreak related, three were caused by close contact with another confirmed case, two are being blamed on community spread while the remaining 192 are still under investigation.

Windsor-Essex now has 8,300 confirmed cases of the virus with 103 people currently in hospital for treatment.

Outbreaks are being reported at 20 long-term care homes, 16 workplaces and one school.

The health unit continues to deal with three hospital and two community outbreaks as well.