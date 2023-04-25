Six impaired driving offences in 48-hours

A very busy weekend for Ontario Provincial Police dealing with impaired drivers in Essex County.

Six people were arrested and charged in separate offences that began just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning when an officer with the Tecumseh detachment noticed a vehicle being driven erratically on Tecumseh Road East. While speaking with the 23-year old driver from Windsor, the officer observed signs of impairment and made an arrest.

Then just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, Leamington OPP conducted a traffic stop on Talbot Street East and determined the 43-year old male driver had been drinking alcohol and was taken to the detachment for further testing.

The third offence occurred around 5 a.m. Saturday when the OPP were alerted to a vehicle stopped in a live lane of traffic on County Road 2 near County Road 42. A 24-year old man was arrested.

On Sunday around 2:20 a.m., Leamington OPP noticed a vehicle driving aggressively on Erie Street North and upon speaking to the driver, the officer observed signs of alcohol consumption. A 26-year old from Tecumseh was charged with operation while impaired.

20-minutes later in Tecumseh, officers on patrol in the 12000 block of Tecumseh Road observed a male enter a vehicle and try to drive away. Police were concerned the driver had consumed alcohol and the 45-year old Windsor man was arrested.

The final incident happened just before 3 a.m. on Monday when police were called about a vehicle stopped on County Road 22 at Lesperence Road. The OPP determined the 30-year old driver from Tecumseh had consumed alcohol and was arrested and charged with operation while impaired, resisting and assaulting a peace officer.

In each case, the driver's license was suspended for 90-days and the vehicle impounded.

In a release, OPP Inspector Angela Ferguson says "No amount of alcohol or drug in your system is safe when driving. Always arrange to have a designated driver or make a plan that doesn't include driving." She added "We appreciate and rely on our community members to contribute to everyone's safety by calling 9-1-1 if you suspect someone is driving under the influence".