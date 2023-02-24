Six local schools remain closed
Six Windsor schools remain closed due to power outages today.
According to the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board St. Anne Catholic High School, St. Mary Catholic Elementary School and Holy Name Catholic Elementary School are still without power.
All other schools within the WECDSB will be open.
The Greater Essex County District School Board has also closed three schools.
Belle River District High School, Colchester North and Centennial Central will be closed for the day.