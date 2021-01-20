Six More COVID-19 Deaths; 116 New Cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 116 new COVID-19 cases in the region along with six more deaths linked to the virus.

According to the health unit, five deaths were from long-term care or retirement homes and one was from the community.

Of the cases announced Wednesday morning, nine are related to outbreaks, 13 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, one is considered community and 93 are still under investigation.

There are now 2,419 active cases in the community.

112 confirmed cases are in hospital with 18 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 11,346 cases since the pandemic began with 8,650 listed as resolved.

There are 19 outbreaks at long-term care or retirement homes along with 26 workplace outbreaks, five hospital and two community outbreaks.

There have been 277 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.