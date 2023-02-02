iHeartRadio
Six more weeks of winter predicted on Groundhog Day

Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 136th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Phil's handlers said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

(Punxsutawney, PA)  --  Punxsutawney Phil says there will be six more weeks of winter.  

That prediction came as he saw his shadow this morning in western Pennsylvania on Groundhog Day.  

It's the February 2nd tradition that's been going on for over 130 years.  

Groundhog-dot-org says Pennsylvania's earliest settlers began celebrating Groundhog Day in the 1800s.  

Gobbler's Knob, where Phil hangs out, was packed with fans who saw Phil coaxed out of his burrow this morning.

— with files from MetroSource

