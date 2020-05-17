Six New Cases of COVID-19 and No Deaths in Windsor-Essex Sunday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) reported six new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths Sunday.

Essex County's total now sits at 773 confirmed cases — 63 people have died and 407 have made a full recovery.

The health unit continues to monitor long term health care facilities across Essex County; there are still outbreaks at 17 facilities.

According to the health unit, 14,027 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 locally with 974 tests pending.

As of 7am Monday, CTV News numbers show 22,653 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ontario with 1,881 deaths — there are 1,138 new cases of the virus Canada-wide for a total of 77,002 and 5,782 deaths.

According to CTV 38,550 people have recovered from the virus across Canada, making the total active cases 32,630.

There are still outbreaks of COVID-19 at the following long-term care facilities in Windsor-Essex:

AMICA

Banwell Gardens Care Centre

Berkshire Care Centre

Chartwell Kingsville Retirement Residence

Chartwell Classic Oak Park, Village at St. Clair

Chartwell Oak Park Terrace Retirement Residence

Country Village Homes

Dolce Vita Retirement Living

Extendicare Southwood Lakes

Extendicare Tecumseh

Franklin Gardens

Heron Terrace LTC

Leamington Mennonite Home

Lifetimes on Riverside

Regency Park Nursing Home

Riverside Place

Sun Parlour