Six New Cases of COVID-19 and No Deaths in Windsor-Essex Sunday
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) reported six new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths Sunday.
Essex County's total now sits at 773 confirmed cases — 63 people have died and 407 have made a full recovery.
The health unit continues to monitor long term health care facilities across Essex County; there are still outbreaks at 17 facilities.
According to the health unit, 14,027 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 locally with 974 tests pending.
As of 7am Monday, CTV News numbers show 22,653 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ontario with 1,881 deaths — there are 1,138 new cases of the virus Canada-wide for a total of 77,002 and 5,782 deaths.
According to CTV 38,550 people have recovered from the virus across Canada, making the total active cases 32,630.
There are still outbreaks of COVID-19 at the following long-term care facilities in Windsor-Essex:
AMICA
Banwell Gardens Care Centre
Berkshire Care Centre
Chartwell Kingsville Retirement Residence
Chartwell Classic Oak Park, Village at St. Clair
Chartwell Oak Park Terrace Retirement Residence
Country Village Homes
Dolce Vita Retirement Living
Extendicare Southwood Lakes
Extendicare Tecumseh
Franklin Gardens
Heron Terrace LTC
Leamington Mennonite Home
Lifetimes on Riverside
Regency Park Nursing Home
Riverside Place
Sun Parlour