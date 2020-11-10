The local health unit is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex.

Of the cases announced Tuesday morning, three are close contact with a previously confirmed case, one case is travel related to the United States and two remain under investigation.

The region now has 99 active cases.

Windsor-Essex now has 2,949 confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic began along with 76 deaths.

2,774 cases are listed as resolved.

An outbreak protocol is in place at four long-term care or retirement homes.

Windsor-Essex remains in orange status under the health unit's local pandemic status.