Six New Cases of COVID-19 Reported Saturday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting an increase of six COVID-19 cases Saturday.

According to the health unit, two are in local health care workers, two were caused by close contact with another confirmed case — the remaining two being blamed on community spread.

Saturday's numbers brings the Windsor-Essex case count to 2,788.

Workplaces in Lakeshore and Kingsville are on the health unit's list of outbreaks — there are currently no long-term care homes or schools on the list.