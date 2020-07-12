Six New Cases of COVID-19 Sunday, All in the Argi-Farm Sector

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported six new cases of COVID-19 Sunday with all in the agri-farm sector.

Six workplaces, all in Leamington and Kingsville, remain under outbreak protocol.

Three outbreaks are also being reported in the long-term health care sector at Devonshire Retirement Residence and Riverside Place, both in Windsor, and at Augustine Villas in Kingsville.

With Sunday's numbers, the region has now seen 1,800 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 68 deaths while 1,185 cases have been resolved.