Six new COVID-19 cases discovered at local schools Thursday

Another day brings more COVID-19 cases at local schools.

At the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board, two classes and a bus cohort were dismissed Thursday at St. Andre Catholic elementary after two cases were discovered while a class was dismissed St. Joseph Catholic elementary following a confirmed case there.

Meantime, the Greater Essex County District School Board added three cases Thursday — those were identified at Leamington District high school and M.D. Bennie and Sandwich West elementary.

The local health unit has contacted students and staff who may have been affected.

Parents are being reminded continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them home if they're feeling ill.

There are currently five schools with COVID-19 outbreaks in Windsor-Essex — those include Essex and D.M. Eagle public schools, St. Gabriel Catholic elementary, Leamington District high school and Riverside secondary.