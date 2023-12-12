Six new names for snowplows in Chatham-Kent

Winners have been announced in the Chatham-Kent snowplow naming contest.

The municipality says the initiative was aimed at adding a touch of personality to their winter fleet.

After careful consideration and an overwhelming response from the community, officials have unveilled the names selected for six of their plows:

The 2023 additions are:

- Skip the Ditches

- Plow Patrol

- Austin Plowers

- Taylor Drift

- Snowtorius B.I.G.

- The Big LePlowski

Mayor Darrin Canniff expressed gratitude for the community's enthusiastic participation.

"It's truly heartening to witness the creativity and engagement of our citizens in naming our snowplows. This contest exemplifies the strong sense of community we cherish, where everyone plays a role in shaping our shared experiences," he added.