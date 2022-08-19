iHeartRadio
18°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Six people displaced after house fire on Woodward Blvd.

AM800-News-Woodward-House-Fire-CTV-August-18-2022

Six people have been displaced after house fire in Windsor.

Crews were called to a home in the 3900 block of Woodward Boulevard late Thursday afternoon.

In a tweet, Windsor fire says the cause has been listed as undetermined.

Damage has been pegged at $100,000.

According to CTV Windsor, Peter Morgan who uses a wheelchair, along with his seven-year-old-grandson and two chihuahuas are thanking a neighbour who rushed into the burning home to help them escape.

Neighbour Youseff Mocheimech said he saw the smoke and didn't hesitate before rushing into the home to help.

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE