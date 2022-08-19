Six people displaced after house fire on Woodward Blvd.
Six people have been displaced after house fire in Windsor.
Crews were called to a home in the 3900 block of Woodward Boulevard late Thursday afternoon.
In a tweet, Windsor fire says the cause has been listed as undetermined.
Damage has been pegged at $100,000.
According to CTV Windsor, Peter Morgan who uses a wheelchair, along with his seven-year-old-grandson and two chihuahuas are thanking a neighbour who rushed into the burning home to help them escape.
Neighbour Youseff Mocheimech said he saw the smoke and didn't hesitate before rushing into the home to help.