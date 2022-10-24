Six people facing stunt driving charges

Windsor Police's Traffic Enforcement Unit has charged six drivers for stunt-driving related offences over the weekend, and as a result impounded six vehicles.

Police say the drivers were clocked doing:

- 90 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone on South Cameron Blvd.

- 93 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone on South National Blvd.

- 100km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone on South Cameron Blvd.

- 115km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone on Huron Church Rd.

- 122 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone on Huron Church Rd.

One vehicle was also impounded for stunt driving by spinning tires and two other traffic tickets.

Windsor Police say stunt driving not only puts other drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians in danger, but can also be expensive, with impound and ticket fees, potential court costs, and higher insurance premiums.

According to police, drivers can be charged with stunt driving when traveling in excess of 40km/h on roads where the posted speed limit is under 80km/h.

Those who drive 50km/h or more over the posted speed on roads where the speed limit is 80km/h or more can expect to be charged and have their vehicle towed and their license suspended.