Six Reopening Ontario Act charges laid in Windsor-Essex Halloween weekend

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit laid six Reopening Ontario Act charges Halloween weekend.

CEO Nicole Dupuis says the charges were for improper mask use within bars and restaurants, screening and personal protective equipment.

"Mask use is certainly something we have seen as a commonality," says Dupuis. "So adherent to mask use within bars and restaurants."

She says the health unit is reminding the public to follow all safety measures.

"A good reminder for everyone including establishments that mask use is still required and very important part even though proof of vaccination is required," says Dupuis. "Individuals in an indoor setting do still need to wear a mask when moving around a setting."

Dupuis says the six charges wered issue by health unit enforcement officers.

She says she can't speak for police or bylaw officers.