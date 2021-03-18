Six School Buses Damaged in Leamington Arson

Provincial Police are asking for help from the public as they investigate an intentionally set fire on a school bus in Leamington.

The OPP were called to the area of Seacliff Dr. and Erie St. South just before 6am Thursday morning.

Leamington fire crews attended and deemed the fire an arson.

Police say two buses were destroyed and four others were damaged by the blaze but no one was hurt.

The OPP is asking anyone with surveillance cameras in the area to review their footage for any suspicious activity.