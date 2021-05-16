Six Windsor Men Charged Near Barrie Under Reopening Ontario Act

Ontario provincial police have charged six men from the Windsor area who were gathered at a short-term rental property in Oro-Medonte near Barrie, Ont.

According to the OPP, officers received information about the group hanging out at a local beach Thursday night.

Police say the men rented a house through a popular short-term rental service.

Under the current stay-at-home order, all indoor and outdoor social gatherings are prohibited, except for members of the same household.

The six men are charged with failing to comply with the Reopening Ontario Act and were all issued provincial offence notices.

Under Ontario's Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, short-term rentals — defined as 28 days or less — are currently only allowed to be rented to people in need of emergency housing.

— with files from CTV Barrie