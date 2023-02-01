Six-year-old orders $1,000 of food on Grubhub

(Chesterfield Township, MI) -- A six-year-old Michigan boy is in trouble for ordering nearly a thousand dollars of food using his dad's phone.

Mason Stonehouse from northeast of Detroit had the phone just before bedtime Saturday and ordered shrimp, chicken sandwiches, ice cream, and more without dad Keith Stonehouse knowing.

The food orders started to show up after Mason went to bed and Keith then got a Chase fraud alert for about 439-dollars spent for pizza.

Mason's parents took the money from his piggy bank, leaving him with a penny instead of 115-dollars and Grubhub has given Keith a thousand-dollar gift card.

— with files from MetroSource