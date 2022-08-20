Sixth annual Water Balloon Fight to take place with over 35,000 water balloons

The 6th annual Water Balloon Fight, hosted by Spotted in Windsor, will take place today with over 35,000 water balloons ready to be thrown.

However this year, the cause behind the event is on a personal level for those running it.

Joe Jraige, Owner of Spotted in Windsor, says this year all the proceeds will go to the Erie Shores Health Foundation due to a personal event that took place last year.

Last year Jraige's cousin Joey, who helps with the annual balloon fights, experienced a scary situation when his son Luca fell into their family's indoor pool.

Joey Jraige performed CPR before Chatham Kent Police and EMS arrived and decided to bring Luca to Erie Shores HealthCare. He was then stabilized and transferred to London.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Spotted in Windsor Facebook

Joey Jraige is so thankful for the wonderful work of everyone involved that collectively they've decided all proceeds will go to the Erie Shores Health Foundation this year as a thank you.

Joe Jraige says his cousin is very appreciative for keeping his son alive.

"He just appreciated the way they reacted the way they did, because this could've turned out different in so many ways if they didn't do exactly what they did. And now it's a long road to recovery, but his son is alive and he is recovering, and he's so thankful for what they did for him."

He says what will be offered at the event during the day.

"The event is going to have over 35,000 balloons. We're going to have a bunch of inflatable's, we have food vendors on site, it's a great event for a great cause."

Jraige says he hopes the community will participate in this great cause.

"It's the end of summer. There's no better way to end it then with a nice day where you can enjoy the sun and enjoy the water balloons, and enjoy the inflatable's, and enjoy the entertainment, and enjoy the food. And in my opinion, this is a great cause."

Everyone is welcome and the event will run from noon until 5:30 p.m. in Lanspeary Park.