Sketch Released of Woman Found on Windsor's Waterfront

Windsor police have released a composite drawing of a woman found dead on the city's waterfront.

Officers were called to Riverside Dr. W. at Crawford Ave on Monday, May 3, around 6:30 a.m. after the woman's body was discovered by a passersby.

Investigators don't believe the death is suspicious, but are hoping to identify the woman.

The woman is described as a Black female approximately 40-years-old standing 5'7" with a medium build and black wig.

Anyone with information is urged to call city police or Crime Stoppers.